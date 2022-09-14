Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was less-than-impressed with Chelsea’s new American owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion that the Premier League should introduce a US-style All-Star game between teams in the north and south of England.

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me,” Klopp said.

“In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?

“I’m not sure people want to see that - United players, Liverpool players, City players altogether. It is not the national team. Did he really say it?”

