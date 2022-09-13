Liverpool fans do not need lessons in respecting Queen tributes, Jurgen Klopp says

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool fans do not need any advice on observing a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The club have asked Uefa to be able to mark the occasion of the monarch’s death ahead of their Champions League home tie against Ajax.

Despite some supporters regularly booing the national anthem in the past, Klopp does not believe there will be any issues on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think that our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect,” he said.

