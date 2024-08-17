Independent TV
Olympic athletes let fans hold gold medals as crowds turn out for homecoming
Olympic gold medallists Rhys McClenaghan and Jack McMillan were welcomed home by large crowds as they returned to Newtownards last night (17 August) - and even let young fans hold their prized medals.
Gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan, and swimmer, Jack McMillan, who competed for Team GB and Ireland respectively, arrived in open-top cars to cheering from supporters.
“It doesn’t matter if you represent Great Britain or Ireland, at the same time we’re one, and then put that all to the side, and it’s sport”, McClenaghan said during his speech.
“Times are changing.”
