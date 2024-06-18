Scotland fans play bagpipes outside Cologne Cathedral ahead of crunch Euro 2024 match

Scotland fans played the bagpipes outside Cologne Cathedral ahead of their crunch Euro 2024 fixture against Switzerland.

Wednesday’s showdown will be the first meeting between the two sides for more than 18 years - and is a must win for Steve Clarke’s team if they want to progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Scotland were beaten 5-1 by hosts Germany in their opening game and while it was far from the performance their fans will have hoped for, it hasn’t seemed to dampen spirits.

A group of Scots were seen entertaining the locals in Cologne by playing the bagpipes in the sun.