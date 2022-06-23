Independent TV

Serena Williams admits missing competition after winning second match in Eastbourne

Serena Williams admits missing competition after winning second match in Eastbourne

Serena Williams admitted to missing competition as she continued her injury comeback with a doubles victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Wednesday (22 June).

The legendary tennis star partnered with Ons Jabeur to secure a 6-2, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

“I will always enjoy the competitive side and I think there’s a part of me that will always, no matter what happens, always miss it,” Williams said.

She added that before returning to the court, she was taking “mental breaks” as part of her injury rehab.

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

