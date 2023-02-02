Six Nations: Steve Borthwick drops Manu Tuilagi for Scotland opener

Manu Tuilagi has been dropped from Steve Borthwick's team for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

The new head coach named a revamped side for Sunday's game in the hopes of emerging as the side to lift the Calcutta Cup.

He said there are “very few fixtures in the rugby calendar that excite players and supporters alike" more than the clash between the neighbours.

Ollie Hassell-Collins is in line to debut on the left wing in place of the London Irish player.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.