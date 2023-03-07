Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to be first woman to captain England team

Jill Scott is set to become the first-ever woman to captain the England team at Soccer Aid 2023.

The Lioness will lead the squad at Unicef's charity celebrity football match in Manchester this summer.

High-profile players from Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and the national team will take to Old Trafford to raise money for charity.

Jack Wilshere and Jermain Defoe are among the stars that will be joining Scott on the pitch.

Last year, a total of £15m was raised for Unicef during the match.

