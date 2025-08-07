Heung-Min Son admits LAFC ‘wasn’t first choice’ in debut press conference with club

Heung-min Son has revealed that Los Angeles FC (LAFC) was “not his first choice” when seeking a new club, after he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur after 10 years at the north London team.

The former Spurs captain admitted during an introductory press conference on Wednesday (6 August) that he had been persuaded by LAFC general manager John Thorrington to join the team.

“When I talked to John after the season finished, he just changed my mind. He changed my heart. He changed my brain. He showed me the destination where I should be. Right now, I’m here. I’m more than happy.”

Son, who announced he was leaving Spurs following 173 goals in 454 appearances on Saturday (2 August), said he will show the US “something exciting”, before joking: “Are we calling it football or soccer now?”