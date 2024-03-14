Postecoglou reunites with Spurs fan for heartwarming training ground tour

Ange Postecoglou reunited with Spurs fan Owen Bright for a tour of the club’s training ground this week.

The pair met last September at a fan forum, when Postecoglou called on young Owen to ask the final question of a Q&A session.

“How much are you going to win, Ange, this season?” he asked, before receiving a round of applause for his question.

Sharing a hug on the training pitch six months later, the Spurs boss said it was “great to see” Owen again before he was invited to watch the team practice.