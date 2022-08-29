Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest with showboating, Conte insists

Antonio Conte defended Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison after his late showboating in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, suggesting he didn’t disrespect the opposition.

The Brazilian has been criticised by some - including Forest manager Steve Cooper - for juggling the ball on the left wing.

“It is a game and you are under pressure,” Conte said of his player’s antics.

“I repeat it’s ok and I don’t think Richy wanted to show disrespect against Nottingham Forest.

