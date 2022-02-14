Cooper Kupp has revealed a vision sent from God in 2019 that predicted the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory and his MVP award.

The wide receiver scored two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night to help the Rams to victory, including a score in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter to put his team ahead.

"I don't know what it was. There's just this vision that God revealed to me that we were going to come back, be part of a Super Bowl and win it," Kupp said.

