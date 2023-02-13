Patrick Mahomes reveals halftime discussions that sparked epic Super Bowl comeback

Patrick Mahomes has revealed the Kansas City Chiefs “challenged” each other at halftime, sparking their Super Bowl comeback.

The Chiefs were down 24-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles at the break, before turning the game around in the second half to win 38-35 with a last-gasp field goal.

Speaking after the historic victory, quarterback Mahomes revealed a number of players were “talking” in the locker room at halftime.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there,” he explained.

“I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment.”

