Djokovic shocks reporters by answering question in Chinese during press conference

Novak Djokovic stunned reporters at a press conference in Perth, Australia, by answering a question in Chinese.

The tennis world No 1 was asked to wish his fans in China a Happy New Year after Team Serbia beat the nation 2-1 in their United Cup tie.

“Happy New Year. How are you? Thank you for your support. I love you China, my good friend!” Djokovic said, according to a translation from AP.

Reporters in the room could be heard clapping after his impressive effort.