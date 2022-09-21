Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has admitted that he is “nervous” ahead of the final match of his professional career at the Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis star will play a doubles match on Friday, 23 September, before retiring from the sport.

Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.

“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long,” Mr Federer said.

