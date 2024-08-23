Independent TV
Defender punches opposition goalkeeper after he comes up for corner in dying moments
Watch the shocking moment a defender punched a goalkeeper during a football match in Thailand.
Kittisak Moosawat, who plays for Lampang FC, had gone up for a corner in the dying moments with the score at 3-4 when Artit Promkun from Phrae United tried to stop him running back by grabbing his shorts and then hitting him in the head.
Munin Khamkhuen, who watched the game, said the referee whistled for a foul, and gave Phrae United a red card.
He also awarded a penalty, but United were unhappy with the decision, so they walked off the field in protest.
After the walk out, the referee reversed the decision, cancelled the penalty and let the game continue as usual.
Lampang players, unsurprisingly, were unhappy that the referee changed the decision, so they also walked out.
After an hour-long protest, the match concluded in the 154th minute, with Phrae United winning 4-3.
Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand, has ordered an investigation into the match.
