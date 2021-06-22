This year’s Tour de France begins in Brittany on June 26. Here is a statistical look at the race.

The battle for yellow is only half the story in any Tour de France, and this year there will be double the drama. Stage 11 takes the peloton over the Giant of Provence twice – first the less difficult climb from Sault before the traditional ascent from Bedoin – almost 16km of road through thick forest and then exposed rock at an average gradient of 8.8%. There is then the small matter of a 22km descent into Malaucene.