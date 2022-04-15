A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee came off the bench to score the winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk in a charity match on Thursday.

The famous football club are currently travelling Europe on their “Global Tour for Peace”, playing teams including Olympiakos, Fenerbahce and Hajduk Split.

With the score against Polish club Lechia Gdansk level at 2-2 in the 94th minute, Shakhtar subbed on youngster Dmytro Keda - who comes from the besieged city of Mariupol.

In heartwarming scenes, he dribbled into the box before putting the ball in the net, winning the match 3-2.

