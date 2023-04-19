Footage shows officers aiding former NFL player Brian Hartline after he crashed an ATV on his property in Delaware, Ohio on Sunday 16 April.

The Ohio State offensive coordinator was hospitalised after the incident, which happened around 1:20am.

“I appreciate everyone’s support. I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well,” Hartline tweeted after the crash.

Hartline and a friend - who was also present - sustained non-life threatening injuries.

