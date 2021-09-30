A West Bromwich Albion fan found guilty of racially abusing one of his own team’s players on Facebook has been jailed for eight weeks.

Simon Silwood, 50, posted a message about Romaine Sawyers following his team’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.

The 50-year-old denied the offence, telling police his message on the group was “stupid, not racial” and claimed autocorrect had changed what he wrote.

That was rejected in court and on 9 September Silwood was found guilty of sending a racial slur under the Malicious Communications Act.

Following his conviction, West Brom issued Silwood a lifetime ban.