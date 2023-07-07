Hundreds of Wimbledon fans form long queue to get into grounds on day five

Hundreds of tennis fans have been seen queuing up early this morning (7 July), in a bid to secure seats day for day five of Wimbledon.

By 08:00am BST, the line made up of hundreds of people could be seen snaking around the grounds.

While not unexpected, punters have been queuing across the week for upwards of nine hours, with some sleeping out overnight to be first in line.

However, today will see some big games including Djokovic vs Wawrinka, and a potential restart between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas.