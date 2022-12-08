England and France clash at World Cup 2022 on Saturday evening, in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament so far.

The two European heavyweights are both among the favourites to win the World Cup, but one will crash out in the quarter-finals.

It’s a battle that could be defined by individual brilliance, with the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham looking to light it up on the biggest stage.

Ahead of the blockbuster match, take a look back at some memorable encounters from years gone by.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.