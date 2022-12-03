England’s remaining 25 players were present and correct on the eve of their World Cup 2022 last-16 clash with Senegal.

Having topped Group B with wins against Iran and Wales either side of a draw with the United States, Gareth Southgate’s side kick-off the knockout phase at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

England head into the match with a fully fit squad, with all 25 players involved in the session at their Al Wakrah training base on Saturday afternoon.

The only absentee is Ben White, who left the camp on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

