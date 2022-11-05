Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn’t like the idea of football players having to send political messages about the World Cup in Qatar.

The Liverpool boss also believes journalists have been “guilty” of failing to write enough stories on the controversies surrounding the tournament.

“I watch it from a football point of view and I don’t like the fact that our players, from time to time, get in a position where they have to send a message,” Klopp said.

“We have to organise our players to go there, play and do the best for their countries.”

