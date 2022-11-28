Pitch invader waving pride flag tackled after storming World Cup match

A pitch invader carrying the LGBT pride flag stormed the World Cup 2022 stadium in Doha during the game between Portugal and Uruguay.

In addition to the rainbow flag, the man was also sporting a "Superman" t-shirt which carried the messages "Save Ukraine" and "Respect for Iranian Women."

Within seconds of running out to the pitch, security guards tackled the man, removing him from the pitch on Monday, 28 November.

Fans wearing rainbow colours had reported being denied entry to matches before Fifa pulled a U-turn on the policy.

Sign up for our newsletters.