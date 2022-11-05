A “daredevil” climbed onto the roof of Anfield in the dead of night and recorded the whole stunt for his YouTube channel.

Kain Hogg, 23, was able to reach the top of the famous stadium - home to Premier League side Liverpool - in just 10 minutes.

He claims lax security allowed him to get in, but added that he doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble over the incident.

Hogg, who has scaled other UK sites, said it’s always been a “dream” to tackle the 53,394-seater stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.