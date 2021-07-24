With the Tokyo Olympics in full gear, viewers can expect to see some of the world’s most impressive athletic feats on screens over the next two weeks. But what are these athletes following on from?

From Jesse Owens winning the 100m, 200m, long jump and 4x100m relay at the 1936 Berlin Olympics to Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated Olympian, with a total of 28 medals, at the Rio Olympics in 2012, here’s a look back at a few of the greatest moments from past Olympic Games.