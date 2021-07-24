Olympics Day 1 round-up: Andy Murray victory, Max Whitlock into final and Geraint Thomas crashes out

The Tokyo Olympics has finally kicked off, a year after it was supposed to take place in 2020.

On the first day of action Max Whitlock safely negotiated the nerve-racking qualification process at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the day one of his sport’s biggest stars bowed out.

Andy Murray reached the second round of the men’s doubles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory alongside Joe Salisbury over Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

And Geraint Thomas crashed out of the men’s road race in an unfortunate start.