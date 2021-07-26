Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won Olympic gold for Team GB in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform diving event in Tokyo.

The win is Daley’s first on the biggest stage at his fourth attempt, marking an incredible end to his 13-year Olympic journey that began back in 2008 aged 14.

Britain’s pair secured gold with an incredible final dive, edging out Chinese rivals Yuan Cao and Aisen Chen by just 1.23 points.

Daley and Lee struggled to contain their emotion as they celebrated wildly at the moment the scores were officially announced inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.