Alex Jones's lawyer said the Infowars host was a "mad prophet" who won't be silenced, and compared him to authors such as George Orwell and Margaret Atwood.

In his bizarre closing statement in the defamation trial, Norm Pattis said the right-wing broadcaster speaks of a "dystopian economy" in the same way 1984 highlights information control and The Handmaid's Tale warns of a patriarchal society.

“There have always been creative geniuses in the world who feared of what's to come. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said.

