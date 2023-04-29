Moment hero student stops school bus saving 66 classmates after driver passes out

A 13-year-old student is being hailed as a hero after he took charge of a bus when the driver passed out, saving his 66 classmates.

Dillon Reeves, who attends Carter Middle School in Michigan, wasted no time grabbing the steering wheel and bringing the vehicle to a stop upon hearing the driver radio officials to say she wasn’t feeling well, before losing consciousness.

“To Dillon, it’s just another day,” Reeves’ step-mother, Ireta Reeves, posted on social media. “He has no idea the amount of people who are so proud of him today.”

