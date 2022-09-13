Tailgate grill fire burns out cars at Miami Dolphins game

A blaze, reportedly caused by a tailgater’s grill exploding, burned out multiple cars in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium during an NFL game.

It was reported that a fan had been cooking and forgot to turn off the grill before entering the Florida stadium to watch the game on Sunday, 11 September.

Footage shows those who were at the game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots describing what they saw.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire wasn’t “immediately known,” and a stadium spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

