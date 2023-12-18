Mayor Eric Adams suggests 9/11 as reason New York is ‘greatest city’ on planet

New York mayor Eric Adams has raised eyebrows online after suggesting 9/11 is one of the reasons that New York is the ‘greatest city’ on Earth.

Adams appeared on PIX11, where he was asked to ‘sum up’ the year in the Big Apple.

“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade center, to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s opened”, he said.

“This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”