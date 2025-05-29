Independent TV
Terrifying moment man forces ex into trunk of car after stalking her with tracking device
This is the terrifying moment a man forced his ex-girlfriend into the trunk of her car after following her with a tracking device.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released CCTV footage of the alleged kidnapping, with the man then getting in the front seat and driving away on Tuesday (27 May).
Officers say that Julian Jaramillo, 21, used a tracking device inside his ex-partner’s car which allowed him to find her location. He then allegedly stole her car keys when she left the house and shoved her into the car’s boot.
Mr Jaramillo then drove to his home, where he allegedly held her against her will. Authorities said the woman sustained minor injuries in the kidnapping.
The 21-year-old is facing charges of carjacking, kidnapping, battery-domestic violence, and installation of a tracking device.
