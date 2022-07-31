Joe Biden tests again positive for Covid in rare case of rebound infection

PresidentJoe Biden has tested positive for Covid for the second time in a month, because of a rare case of rebound infection.

President Biden appeared in a video with his dog Commander on Twitter, explaining that he is going to work from home for the next couple of days.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor confirmed in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

