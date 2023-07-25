Lawyers for Malcolm X’s family revealed an ‘explosive’ new witness on 25 July.

The killing of Malcolm X in New York City’s Audubon Ballroom was one of the most high-profile assassinations of the Civil Rights era - and lawyers said a new witness bolsters their claims that his killing was part of a government conspiracy.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney for Macolm X’s family, said: “We are putting forward in our legal action that the government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X.”

Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, said: “We simply want the truth to be known, the history books to reflect the orchestration of the assassination of our father and we want justice to be served.”