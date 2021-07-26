Viral video leads to man being arrested for abandoning husky at roadside

A man has been arrested and charged after a video of a husky being abandoned by the side of the road went viral.

The video of the man abandoning the dog was filmed in Horizon City, east of El Paso and close to the Mexican border in southern Texas.

68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday under suspicion of animal cruelty and held at El Paso County Jail before he put up the $5,000 bond to allow his release, jail logs show.