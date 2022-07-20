Man appears in court after date sues him for $10,000 for failing to show up

A woman in Michigan sued a man she was supposed to go on a date with for $10,000 after he allegedly did not turn up.

QaShontae Short filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan in 2020 for intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

This clip shows Ms Short and Mr Jordan appearing at a hearing via Zoom.

“To be honest with you, sir, I thought this was just gonna be thrown out,” Mr Short said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.