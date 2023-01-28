Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.

Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.

Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.

Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.

