Monsoon lashes front porch as heavy rain hits Arizona

The monsoon season in southern Arizona got off to a late start when thunderstorms finally reached Tucson on 17 July, according to the USNational Weather Service.

A video shared on Twitter shows heavy rain, winds and hail hitting a front porch Tucson.

Tucson was under a severe thunderstorm warning until Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency warned of winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Tucson remains under an excessive heat warning until 21 July.