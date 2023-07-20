Independent TV
Police discover burglary ‘suspect’ is baby deer hiding in basement
Police in Indianapolis responded to an unusual call on 23 June - an unwanted guest hiding in the basement.
But when they went down to investigate, rather than discovering a burglar, they found a baby deer seeking shelter underground.
The skittish young animal did not prove to be an easy assailtant to deal with. Body camera footage shows how officers, armed with blankets, chased the frightened deer around the subterranean space, before managing to catch it and set it free.
