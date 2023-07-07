Police officers forced to chase escapee pig down street in comical bodycam footage

Hilarious bodycam footage shows the elaborate chase police in Kentucky were forced on, when they were called out to an escaped pig.

A number of community members assisted the officers, who were unable to catch the beast, until it ran into someone’s garden and was backed into a corner.

“Just a couple of pigs chasing a pig.” the officers joke in the clip.

They then managed to get hold of it using a dog pole, before sending him home in a crate.