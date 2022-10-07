First Native American woman in space among SpaceX crew successfully docked at ISS

Nicole Mann, the first-ever Native American woman to be sent into orbit, was among the SpaceX crew who has successfully docked at the International Space Station.

Footage shared by the ISS shows the new arrivals being welcomed to the station on Thursday, October 6.

Ms Mann, along with fellow Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada, Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina all arrived aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance.

They will carry out various science experiments while aboard the ISS, including the 3D bioprinting of human tissue.

