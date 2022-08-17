Nasa’s moon rocket brought to launchpad ahead of mission

Nasa’s rocket Artemis I was moved to its launchpad ahead of Thursday 18 August.

Artemis I will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the firstastronauts climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.

Set to depart for the moon on 29 August, the space agency called its engine the “world’s most powerful rocket”.

The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and could be the first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973 if successful.