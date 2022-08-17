Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | US News

Nasa’s moon rocket brought to launchpad ahead of mission

02:04

Laurene Rey-Millet | 1660733526

Nasa’s moon rocket brought to launchpad ahead of mission

Nasa’s rocket Artemis I was moved to its launchpad ahead of Thursday 18 August.

Artemis I will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the firstastronauts climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.

Set to depart for the moon on 29 August, the space agency called its engine the “world’s most powerful rocket”.

The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and could be the first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973 if successful.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.

Up next

00:46

Joe Biden hands Senator Joe Manchin pen after signing Inflation Reduction Act into law

00:20

Car stolen in seven seconds from Connecticut gas station

01:13

Amber Heard sacks attorney and hires new legal team to appeal Johnny Depp defamation case verdict

01:01

Police dog bites backside of suspect fleeing police

Editor's Picks

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

03:40

Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

05:02

Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

More Editor's Picks

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

02:11

Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author

01:55

Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?

00:33

Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crash

News

01:13

Trump’s Republican adversary Liz Cheney gives speech after losing primary

00:56

Wildfires: Firefighters run from aggressively fast-moving fire in eastern Spain

01:20

Putin says US is ‘dragging out’ war in Ukraine

02:04

Nasa’s moon rocket brought to launchpad ahead of mission

More News

00:57

West London: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

01:01

London Bridge fire: Plumes of black smoke fill sky above station

00:46

Joe Biden hands Senator Joe Manchin pen after signing Inflation Reduction Act into law

00:33

‘That’s a big ‘un’: Beachgoers marvel at massive waterspout off Florida coast

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

More On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:31

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez ‘will learn’ from red card

01:03

‘Nobody got insulted’: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel addresses argument with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte

01:05

Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after 4-0 Brentford thrashing

00:36

Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at Man Utd

More Sport

01:35

Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses

02:00

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’

00:47

England’s Georgia Stanway belts out Sweet Caroline for Bayern Munich initiation song

01:00

World Cup 2022: Fifa set to start tournament one day earlier than planned

Climate

00:45

Floodwater pools in south Wales as motorists struggle to navigate roads

01:28

Flash floods and downpours hit Devon and Cornwall as heatwave breaks

00:44

Waterspout appears over sea as storms hit Cornwall coast

00:26

Fish gasps for air as Lake Windermere turns green with algae

More Climate

00:24

Lake Windermere turns green as it's covered in algae

00:45

UK needs ‘continuous rain’ not ‘outburst’ after heatwaves left land ‘parched’ says meteorologist

00:25

Heavy rain hammers Devon houses during storm

01:28

Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as warm temperatures continue

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:42

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

00:41

‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

More Premier League

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

Culture

01:30

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk thanks fans ahead of finale

00:23

She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil says Marvel series pays homage to Fleabag

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

00:31

Zayn Malik sings One Direction song in Instagram video

More Culture

01:32

A$AP Rocky charged after allegedly shooting his former friend

01:01

Sacheen Littlefeather booed for refusing Marlon Brando’s Oscar in protest of Native American mistreatment

01:31

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

00:35

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as married couple in new BBC drama Marriage

Binge or Bin

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

More Binge or Bin

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

02:29

Black Bird proves that Apple TV+ is ‘winning the streaming wars’

03:20

The Terminal List is 'as silly as it sounds'

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

More Millennial Love

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

01:56

Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

00:54

Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

Lifestyle

00:30

Tyson Fury reveals ‘favourite meal’ as he enjoys retirement from boxing

00:36

Bear who got ‘high’ from hallucinogenic honey returned safely to the wild in Turkey

06:10

Elvis Presley remembered on 45th anniversary of death

00:24

Three baby meerkats born at British safari park for the first time in almost a decade

More Lifestyle

01:02

Irate man blocks path of combine harvester after it ‘sprayed’ family meal

01:43

Ezra Miller apologies for past behaviour and reveals struggle with ‘complex mental health issues.’

01:02

Gordon’s Ramsay restaurant Hell’s Kitchen opens in California

00:57

Hertfordshire wildlife park welcomes 'miracle' endangered red panda cub

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in