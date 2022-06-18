At least five SpaceXemployees have reportedly been fired after drafting a letter that criticised Elon Musk and the company’s inclusivity.

According to the New York Times, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced those involved’s departure with an email citing that the letter had made others feel “uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views”.

It’s thought the letter set out three key demands including distancing itself from Elon’s ‘personal brand’, and holding leadership accountable.

