Earth seen from space in new footage taken by SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew
A new video from SpaceX shows a view of the Earth from the Polaris Dawn Dragon, as it orbited the earth 75 times on its mission.
The mission set a space-altitude record, flying 870 miles - further than any humans on a non-lunar journey have gone before.
In the footage taken from the capsule, bright blue stretches of water can be seen from above.
“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here — looks like a perfect world", mission leader, Jared Isaacman told the team on Earth over the radio.
