Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could increase voter turnout among young people

Ted Cruz appears disgruntled that Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt could increase young voter turnout in favour of Democrats.

“Maybe you weren’t going to vote in November but suddenly you have 20 grand and if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station,” Cruz said on his show, Verdict.

“It could drive up turnout, particularly among young people.”

Students who come from incomes lower than $125,000 can have up to $10,000 cleared in federal scholar mortgage debt.

