Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks spotted in now-pulled BlackRock advert

The man identified as the shooter who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump has been spotted in a now-pulled BlackRockadvert.

In the advert filmed at Bethel Park School, Thomas Matthew Crooks can be seen in the middle of an economics class, watching the whiteboard.

The clip was a promotional tool to show how BlackRock can help those thinking about retirement.

The investment giant says Crooks did not receive payment for the advert, and they have now taken it down.

Crooks was shot dead after he fired at former president Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally.