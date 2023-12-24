Pro-Palestine protester climbs San Francisco’s 83 ft Union Square Christmas tree

Pro-Palestine protesters took to San Francisco’s Union Square yesterday (23 December), where one person was spotted climbing the iconic 83-foot Christmas tree.

Carrying a ‘No Christmas as usual in a genocide’ sign and the country’s flag, the person almost made it to the top, as members of the public stood and filmed.

It has not been made public if the protester was arrested.

However, the group that organised the demonstration later confirmed that during the course of the protest, six people were arrested in total.