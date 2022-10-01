Coast Guard rescues stranded residents and their pets amid Hurricane Ian in Florida

The US Coast Guard rescued stranded Floridians and their pets as Hurricane Ian battered the state, filling streets and houses with floodwater.

Footage released by officials shows some of the rescues carried out on Sanibel Island on Thursday, 29 September.

While authorities downgraded the storm on Friday to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved out of the state, continued river flooding was expected to continue through to next week.

Nearly 2 million people in Florida were still without power, with the state left with an estimated $120bn in economic losses.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.