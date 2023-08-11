This is the moment 30 to 40 suspects are seen fleeing the scene of a “flash mob” burglary at a Yves Saint Laurentstore.

The large group is alleged to have robbed the store in broad daylight and made off with an estimated $300,000 of designer items from the store in Glendale, California, on 8 August.

According to authorities, the individuals involved, who sported masks and hooded sweatshirts, escaped in as many as 20 vehicles just moments after fleeing the store.

Glendale Police have upped patrols in the area.